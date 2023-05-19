Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 3,100-piece Captain America shield set

Back in February, 9to5Toys was able to report on the upcoming LEGO Marvel wave of sets coming out in August. Today, we’re getting at first look at one of those kits, and arguably the most eagerly-awaited one. The new Captain America Shield will stack up to over 3,100 pieces while assembling a nearly life-sized version of the Avenger’s signature weapon.

First look at LEGO’s new Captain America Shield set

Revealed from the upcoming LEGO fall catalog, today we’re getting a first look one of the year’s most anticipated sets. Straight out of the MCU and comics at large, Captain America’s Shield is getting the brick-built treatment with a rendition that makes it more like a prop than a toy. Assembled out of 3,128 bricks, the set is entirely covered in studs aside from the star at the center of the model.

With that many bricks, the Captain America Shield set will be roughly in the same scale as the Thor’s Hammer build from last year, and will arrive with a display stand for showing off the build. The one photo we do have of the set so far gives us a decent look at how that display base will stack up, delivering the usual printed plaque and black design.

Launching this summer

Set to debut on August 1, the new LEGO Captain America Shield will be arriving at the $199.99 price point. It should be one of the largest models in the Marvel side of the LEGO stable this year, too.

Alongside today’s reveal, we’re still waiting for some other notable LEGO Marvel sets to be revealed as part of the summer 2023 wave. We previously reported on what to expect from much of the lineup, which you can dive into for some more info on what’s in store for the rest of this year’s Avengers action and beyond.

