WD_BLACK mid-tier 2TB SN770 internal gaming SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $100

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. It regularly carries a price between $125 and $160 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This model launched at $270 in March of last year as a notable mid-tier option for folks looking for a solid upgrade without spending the cash on higher-end variants. Even still, it can move data at a more than respectable 5,150MB/s with PCIe Gen4 storage technology that is also backwards compatible with older Gen3 motherboards and the like. While there is no heatsink here, it does deliver “advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance in a an M.2 SSD form-factor.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you can make do with a 1TB solution, the battlestation- and PS5-ready WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X SSD is a great option. In fact, not only is it one of our favorites but it is also now on sale. You can now land the 1TB model at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon with it now listed down at $90 shipped. This one clocks in at up to 7,300MB/s with a standard M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface.

Another great option for something to upgrade your PC and PS5 setup is the ongoing offer we have on CORSAIR’s 2TB PS5/PC Gen4 SSD at $130. This is another Amazon all-time low with an integrated heatsink, speeds up to 7,100MB/s, and a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface. Get a closer look at the deal right here, our hands-on review for additional details, and even more storage offers as we head into the holiday weekend.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 SSD features:

Get into the game fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s (1TB and 2TB models). Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors..Data Transfer Rate:0 MB per second

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel. PCIe Gen4 storage technology requires a compatible motherboard. WD_BLACK SN770 is backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3.

Get tons of space for your latest games, future updates, and downloadable content with capacities up to 2TB. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

