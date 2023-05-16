Up to 7,100MB/s speeds await with CORSAIR’s 2TB PS5/PC Gen4 SSD at $130 (All-time low)

CORSAIR MP600 PRO

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. After originally releasing at $370, this model has gone for between $150 and $200 in 2023 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Among the fastest options in the price range, it is also now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $20 below our previous mention. It currently carries a regular price of $165 directly from CORSAIR where it is on sale for $140, for comparison’s sake. We were big fans of this model after getting a chance to go hands-on. It features a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface that runs at up to 7,100MB/s and is now more affordable than ever. Alongside its integrated heatsink tech, it is a notable upgrade for both your PC battlestation or Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. The low-profile aluminum heatspreader here is leveraged to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” alongside specs that “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” Get a closer look at the experience in our review and head below for more details. 

If you think a 1TB solution will get the job done for your setup, another popular option is also marked down right now. Samsung’s 7,000MB/s 1TB Gen 4 Internal SSD is nearly as fast as the model above and a solid option for both PC and console at $90 shipped. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting in our previous deal coverage – get a closer look in our hands-on review as well. 

On the more official side of things, WD’s SN850 SSD specifically made for PS5 is also now at a new Amazon all-time low. This one isn’t as affordable as either of the options mentioned above, but again, it is an officially licensed PS5 solution and is now at the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. Coming in at $110 shipped, it typically fetches closer to $150 or more and you can get all of the details you need right here

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD features:

  • Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.
  • High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.
  • Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.
  • Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

