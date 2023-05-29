8Bitdo’s Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox/PC also works with mobile at new $29 low

Amazon is offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $29.25 shipped. Down from $45, today’s deal comes in at $4 below our last mention back at the end of March. In fact, it also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, saving a total of $16 in the process. If you’re looking for a controller that’ll work with your Xbox console and Windows desktop, this is a solid choice. However, that’s not where it ends, as it also works wirelessly on iOS and Android which makes it even more versatile. Capable of switching between three profiles on the fly, you can have the controller programmed to function on iOS with one button layout then something else for console and even a third setup for when you pair it to Windows. There’s also adjustable stick and trigger sensitivity, two extra back buttons and a 3.5mm audio jack so you can plug in headphones when gaming. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need a wired controller for Xbox and PC? Well, the PowerA Wired Controller is a solid choice that works with Microsoft’s consoles and desktops. Coming in at $27, it’s a few bucks below today’s lead deal and offers a little more of a traditional layout and design that those with Xbox controllers already will be familiar with. However, there’s no mobile compatibility or profile switching here.

Don’t forget that CORSAIR’s wireless HS80 RGB and VIRTUOSO XT gaming headsets are on sale right now at up to $70 off. With pricing starting at $120, these wireless gaming headsets will be the perfect upgrade for your setup. Compatible with both console and PC, you’ll find that this is a great way to get more immersed in your games while also staying in constant contact with your teammates.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above. Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC. Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more. Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones. Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable.

