Upgrade your setup with CORSAIR’s wireless HS80 RGB or VIRTUOSO XT headsets from $120

To close out Gaming Week and in addition to discounts from earlier this week from the brand, Amazon is now discounting a few of CORSAIR’s PC gaming headsets at up to $70 off. Leading the way is the CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. Typically costing $150 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $30 off and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far in 2023. At this point, wired headsets are a thing of the past for me. If you’re ready to set tangled cables in your rearview, then the CORSAIR HS80 is a solid headset choice for your gaming setup. It features CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM wireless technology which delivers low-latency, high-quality audio at 24-bit/48kHz which lets you hear “every shot, step, and shout as it happens.” On top of that, the custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers are capable of delivering 20Hz to 40,000Hz frequency response. You’ll also find a “broadcast-grade” omnidirectional microphone which lets you stay in constant contact with your teammates. Keep reading for more information on a discount on a higher-end CORSAIR wireless gaming headset.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the CORSAIR VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT Gaming Headset for $199.99 shipped. Down from $270, today’s deal saves $70 from the normal price, marks the second-lowest deal of the year so far, and is only beat in savings by a drop to $185 in January which knocked an extra $15 off. With simultaneous dual-wireless connections, this headset will pair to both Bluetooth and the included SLIPSTREAM wireless 2.4GHz USB dongle. This allows you to hear notifications from your phone and take calls all without missing a step in your favorite game. There’s also similar 50mm neodymium audio drivers and a 9.5mm “broadcast-grade” microphone. Plus, the VIRTUOSO XT packs Dolby Atmos on PC which gives you “three-dimensional precision” so you can “react faster and more accurately” in game.

This is far from the only deal that we’ve tracked for your gaming setup this week. As we close out Gaming Week, there’s a lot of ways to save on upgrading your rig. Whether you’re looking for a new graphics card, SSD, speakers, or even an HDMI capture card, we have all the best deals from the week over in our PC gaming guide for you to browse.

CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset connects with hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, delivering incredibly detailed 24bit sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers. Immersive Dolby Atmos® on PC puts you into the game with three-dimensional precision, while a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone captures your voice with outstanding clarity. Play in plush comfort with memory foam earpads and a stress-free floating headband design, with years of durability thanks to sturdy construction reinforced with aluminum. Connect to PC with USB wired for 24bit/96kHz sound or wirelessly to PC, Mac, PS5, and PS4. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables in-depth customization of audio settings and RGB lighting, letting you hear every shot, step, and shout like never before.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!