Save up to $109 on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at best prices of the year from $400

After seeing the flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro go on sale for one of the best prices yet, the savings today are journeying over to the opposite end of the iPadOS spectrum. Amazon is now giving you a chance to save on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6, with the Wi-Fi 64GB model dropping down to $399.99 shipped. Across both Space Gray and Purple styles, today’s offer drops down from the usual $499 going rate in order to land at the best price of the year. These $99 in savings have only been bested back in the fall of last year when the all-time low discount landed at $1 less. Those who need additional storage will find the 256GB iPad mini 6 at $539.99 after the price automatically drops at checkout from $649 to a new low.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that the iPad mini 6 doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. That’s why you should leverage your savings from the lead deal to score yourself one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, the second-generation Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory.

Still live from last week, we’re also still tracking the second-best discount to date go live on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,049. And if you’re looking to score the 11-inch model, you can put the power of the iPad Air 5‘s M1 chip to work at its all-time low of $500. Those $99 in savings are matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and come joined by a chance to score the latest 10.9-inch iPad at an even more affordable price tag of $399.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

