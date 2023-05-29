Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare discounts on HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $20

Woot today is launching its latest chance to score deep discounts on Philips Hue gear thanks to one of its signature certified refurbished sales. Marking down a collection of smart LED bulbs, lamps, lightstrips, and accessories, everything ships free for Prime members. A $6 delivery free will then apply otherwise. Marking a rare chance to save on some gear that hardly ever goes on sale in the first place all starting from $20, you’ll be able to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with everything from standard light bulb to individually-addressable RGB lightstrips, filament bulbs, and even outdoor smart lighting. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Amongst all of the offers up for grabs today, the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp is an easy highlight and is now down to $269.99. It typically fetches $330, with today’s offer landing at $70 off and the third-best discount to date. It comes within $18 of the all-time low, and is the best this year.

Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too.

Other top picks from this refurbished Philips Hue sale include:

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll find plenty of other form-factors to outfit your space with the right smart lighting for the job. There are other Gradient offerings up for grabs, as well as standalone lightbulbs, patio lamp sets, and much more marked down through the next few weeks.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp features:

Get a gradient of colorful light with the Philips Hue Signe gradient Floor. Dynamic light scenes blend any of millions of colors of smart light together. Control with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly in a single room, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.

