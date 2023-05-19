Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Rebel Inc, Tempest, The First Tree, and more

We are coming to the end of the work week, but first let’s collect all of Friday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps to head into the weekend with. Joining ongoing price drops on iPhone 14 Plus configurations, we are also tracking deep deals on the M1 Mac mini as well as Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro and the 32-inch Pro Display XDR. On the software side of things, today’s highlights include titles like Tempest: Pirate RPG, The First Tree, Rebel Inc., Cyber Protocol, and Gone Home. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Space Raiders RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Virtual Headshot: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The First Tree: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unit 404: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cyber Protocol: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alina String Ensemble: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Quantum Sequencer: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Avadon 2: The Corruption: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: BWP – Bear Walking Pal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PiP – Picture in Picture: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Paper Chaser’s: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Raiders: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Brusfri: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Rebel Inc.:

Can you stop the Insurgency? From the creator of Plague Inc. comes a unique and deeply engaging political/military strategic simulation. The war is ‘over’ – but we all know that doesn’t mean anything. To stabilise the country, you need to balance military and civilian priorities to win the hearts and minds of the people, whilst also stopping insurgents from seizing power! Rebel Inc. is the brand new game from the creator of ‘Plague Inc.’ – one of the most popular paid games ever with over 130 million players. Brilliantly executed with beautiful graphics and critically acclaimed gameplay

