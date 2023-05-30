Satechi’s latest Mac-ready Thunderbolt 4 hubs start at $170 on Amazon (Save $30+)

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesSatechi
a desk with a computer mouse on a table

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at an extension of the launch discount that was exclusive to Satechi’s official storefront and a 20% discount. This is matching the all-time low and only the second chance to save $40. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme. The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected MacBook, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals. We break down what to expect from the experience further in our launch coverage.

Stepping up to an even more versatile form-factor, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is also getting in on the savings today at Amazon. Also excluded from the last Satechi sitewide sale, you can now lock-in a discount from the usual $300 price tag. It’s now down to $253.99, delivering the same 15% in savings found above. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this 12-in-1 dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a full desktop experience backed by a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features:

Thunderbolt 4 Upstream Host Port with 60W Power Delivery and USB 3.2 Gen 2 with up to 10 Gbps data transfer and 900mA downstream charging at the front, and 3 Thunderbolt 4 Downstream Ports with up to 15W charging and up to 40 Gbps data transfer at back. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports that support 15W charging, 40Gbps data transfer speed.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Satechi

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Baseus’ Steam Deck Dock has 100W charging passthr...
MSI’s RX 6750 XT 12GB GPU is great for mid-range ...
ASUS ROG Strix Go Core wired gaming headset works with ...
Roborock offers up to $299 off robo vacs and mops, plus...
Holy Stone’s compact drone doubles as a car for e...
Tested: ESR’s new MagSafe Power Bank is even more...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Rotaeno, Incr...
Craft homemade ice cream this summer with CuisinartR...
Load more...
Show More Comments