Satechi’s latest Mac-ready Thunderbolt 4 hubs start at $170 on Amazon (Save $30+)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at an extension of the launch discount that was exclusive to Satechi’s official storefront and a 20% discount. This is matching the all-time low and only the second chance to save $40. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme. The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected MacBook, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals. We break down what to expect from the experience further in our launch coverage.

Stepping up to an even more versatile form-factor, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is also getting in on the savings today at Amazon. Also excluded from the last Satechi sitewide sale, you can now lock-in a discount from the usual $300 price tag. It’s now down to $253.99, delivering the same 15% in savings found above. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this 12-in-1 dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a full desktop experience backed by a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features:

Thunderbolt 4 Upstream Host Port with 60W Power Delivery and USB 3.2 Gen 2 with up to 10 Gbps data transfer and 900mA downstream charging at the front, and 3 Thunderbolt 4 Downstream Ports with up to 15W charging and up to 40 Gbps data transfer at back. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports that support 15W charging, 40Gbps data transfer speed.

