Save on Apple’s official iPhone 14/Pro MagSafe silicone cases starting at $36 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe Case starting at $36.68 shipped. Available in the Midnight style, pricing drops from the usual $49 going rate in order to land at the second-best price to date. Within $1 of the all-time low, this is a rare chance to save more than 20% on Apple’s latest in-house accessory. Those rocking an iPhone 14 Pro will also be able to outfit their handset with some new stylings, thanks to the companion accessory landing at $39.99 from its similar $49 going rate. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 14 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well.

If you’re not sold on Apple’s official offering, even with the discount attached, be sure to go check out all of the other options we’ve recommended for scoring a new case instead. Our roundup covers all of the best options for Apple’s now latest and greatest handset, including everything from premium offerings to more affordable clear cases and the styles that fall in-between.

Those still daily driving an iPhone 13 Pro/Max handset are also in luck when it comes to official cases. Moving up to the even more premium MagSafe leather covers, all-time lows have arrived as Woot clears out models to just $15. Those usual $59 price tags have all but melted away, dropping lower than ever before for Apple’s highest-end cases.

Just don’t forget to go check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review for a closer look at one of our favorite MagSafe accessories of the year. Sporting an even more versatile design than we’ve seen before, ESR’s new MagSafe Power Bank adds in a wallet and stand to the 5,000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

