Save $249 on Apple’s new Studio Display at its lowest price of the year of $1,350

Joining all of the Mac discounts live right now as the ulitmate centerpiece to your desktop workstation, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on Apple’s recently-released Studio Display. Dropping the 27-inch 5K monitor down to $1,349.99 shipped, the standard tilt-adjustable stand configuration arrives with $249 in savings attached from the usual $1,599 going rate. It’s the best price of the year, matching our previous mention from several months back in the process. It comes within $50 of the all-time low from last year, as well.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale below, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

If you’re in the market for a new device to power your setup, consider Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The beloved computer may lack its own integrated screen like the M1 iMac now on sale, but that ultimately gives you the flexibility to design your own workstation with the latest in Apple Silicon at the center of the experience. The lack of an all-in-one design also means that it’s the most affordable Mac, which has only been made a better value by these all-time low discounts that start from $499. Taking $100 off or more, we’ve never seen these models sell for less.

With the holiday weekend now having come and gone, there’s still plenty of other chances to save now in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

