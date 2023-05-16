Act fast and score Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac at a new all-time low of $1,000 (Reg. $1,299)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac for $999.99 shipped. Down from $1,299, this is a new all-time low on the baseline 8-core model at $299 off. It’s also $100 under our previous mention from earlier this spring, too. Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A must-have accessory for Apple’s latest M1 iMac is also on sale today, too. Blending right into your shiny new all-in-one device, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a matching design that on top of being made of aluminum, is crafted to pair perfectly with the stand of Apple’s desktop. Now down to one of the best prices of the year, the usual $150 price tag has dropped down to $126 at Amazon.

If you’d prefer something even more affordable, consider Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The beloved computer may lack its own integrated screen, but that ultimately gives you the flexibility to design your own workstation with the latest in Apple Silicon at the center of the experience. The lack of an all-in-one design also means that it’s the most affordable Mac, which has only been made a better value by these all-time low discounts that start from $500. Taking $99 off or more, we’ve never seen these models sell for less. That’s alongside the elevated M2 Pro model at $100 off, too.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

