Zagg’s latest 10.9-inch Messenger Folio 2 iPad Keyboard Case drops to new $56 Amazon low

Joining its hangover Memorial Day sale that’s still offering 40% off charging and power gear, Amazon is now offering the new Zagg Messenger Folio 2 Tablet Keyboard and Case for Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $56.27 shipped. Regularly $70 at both Amazon and directly from Zagg, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This recent release just hit Amazon back in March and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked there. Delivering a relatively affordable way to encase your 10th gen Apple tablet in a protective case with a “laptop-style” keyboard, it features a sort of modular design that allows the case and keyboard to detach alongside a dedicated Apple Pencil holder. It also features a magnetic closure, “instant pairing,” and USB-C charging with an auto wake/sleep function that can have you typing for “up to year before recharging the battery.” More details below.

If you’re just looking for a simple case to keep your 10th gen iPad scratch-free while traveling this summer, something like this extremely affordable MoKo model might do the trick. Available in a number of different color options, this no-frills solution can be yours from under just $8 Prime shipped. It has a soft microfiber lining, auto wake/sleep functionality, and certainly won’t break the bank.

But if you or someone you know is looking for an Apple tablet upgrade instead, head straight over to our iPad deal hub. Some highlight offers there would have to start with a new all-time low Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $99 off as well as this deal on iPad mini 6 at the best prices of the year from $400. Be sure to browse through for yourself right here as there are other configurations and models marked down right now as well.

Zagg Messenger Folio 2 iPad Keyboard Case features:

Space Efficient, Standing Design: The Messenger Folio 2 case holds your iPad securely upright so you don’t need extra surface space to accommodate a kickstand. Your iPad locks into a slot on the keyboard and fits neatly into the top of the case, making it easy to use in tight spaces, like an airplane tray.

Laptop-style Keys: No more cramped typing and misspelled words. Spacious laptop-style keys with clean precise keystrokes make typing fast and easy.

Detachable Keyboard and Holder for Apple Pencil: The keyboard and case detach to accommodate different uses and environments. The tab for Apple Pencil keeps it, or any other stylus, close-at-hand for when inspiration strikes.

