Zagg takes 40% off entire collection of Apple accessories in best sale of the year

The Memorial Day weekend deals are pouring in, and now the folks over at Zagg are offering the best deals of the year. Now taking 40% off its entire collection of Apple accessories, today’s sale delivers the deepest discounts yet on its new releases and everything else. Shipping is free across the board, too. Amongst all of the different ways to save, our top pick is on one of the brand’s recent debuts. The new mophie powerstation pro AC just hit the scene earlier this year and is now on sale for the very first time. Dropping to $119.96, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings from the usual $200 going rate and is a new all-time low. It’s $30 under our previous mention, as well.

This capable portable power station just launched at the end of February and arrives as the most capable of its new lineup. Those models are also on sale, but the flagship offering with a massive 27,000mAh battery is what really catches our eye. It packs a 100W AC outlet alongside a 60W USB-C PD port into a recycled plastic shell, which are then complemented a secondary USB-C and USB-A slot. We break down everything else to expect from the experience in our launch coverage. Then head below for some other top picks from the sale.

Another one of the best deals from the Zagg Memorial Day sale, the recently-released mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger for $89.99. Down from $150, this is matching the all-time low at $60 undercuts our previous mention by $30. Having just launched backed in January, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

As for all of the holiday weekend’s other best discounts, we’re tracking a series of offers from all our favorite brands now that Friday has arrived. For Memorial Day, the sales kick off with some of our favorite Apple accessory makers, and are joined by the best prices of the year throughout the Apple and Google ecosystems.

mophie powerstation pro AC features:

The powerstation pro AC is your ultimate power solution for all your devices. Access up to 130W of combined power from four ports—AC, USB-C, USB-C, and USB-A.1 Charge multiple devices at once like your laptop, phone, camera batteries, or electrical devices like a fan. The USB-C PD port provides fast-charging power. Tuck the powerstation pro AC in your bag, or use the carry strap, so you’ve got loads of back-up power wherever you go.

