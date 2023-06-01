PlayStation Days of Play sale goes live today! PS5 gear, loads of game deals, PS Plus, more

The Days of Play PlayStation sale is here and will be kicking off any time now (if it isn’t already by the time you’re reading this) as promised. It is easily one of the biggest PlayStation sales of the year, including everything from PlayStation Plus membership plans and merchandise to huge price drops on PS4 and PS5 games, DualSense controllers, and much more. While it remains to be seen if the new DualSense Edge pro controller (full review here) or PS VR2 units will get in on the festivities, all of the best deals across the entire realm of PlayStation will be ready and waiting for you down below in this roundup of the best Days of Play PlayStation deals.

Days of Play deals – PlayStation Plus:

We know that all 12-month Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe PlayStation Plus plans will be offered at 25% off starting today directly from PlayStation. On top of that, current PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members can also upgrade to a higher-tier plan with 25% off a 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month memberships.

Start, renew, or extend your PlayStation Plus membership during Days of Play at a discount. Get access to quality titles, from Monthly Games, to Game Trials, to the compelling Game Catalog and Classics Catalog with hundreds of blockbusters and classics to choose from – depending on the plan you choose.

Days of Play 2022 PlayStation 5 DualSense deals:

We are expecting to see the Days of Play PlayStation 5 DualSense deals go live at any time now. if last year’s deals are any indication, pricing will start from $59 across the entire lineup of colorways and we will update the list below accordingly as it happens. The real highlight here would be if the pro-grade DualSense Edge controller drops anywhere below the regular $199 price tag, so be sure to check back later today and keep a close eye on our Twitter feed for updates.

PS5/PS VR accessories:

Days of Play game deals:

The Days of Play PlayStation game deals will be many and spread across both digital and physical titles on the PlayStation Store and Amazon, among other retailers. You can expect all of the first-party Sony titles and then some and we will update this post with all of the highlights as they go live in a few hours time (if not sooner).

PlayStation Gear store Days of Play 2023 sale:

This year Sony will once again be launching plenty of price drops on PlayStation merchandise, clothing, and collectibles via its PlayStation Gear store using code DAYSOFPLAY23. From the Days of Play announcement details it sounds as though the deals will be on “select merchandise,” as opposed to a sitewide event, but we will update this post with highlights when the sale officially goes live shortly.

We do know, however, that there will be some bonus incentives on select purchases throughout the Days of Play sale event. You can see those below:

June 2 : Spend $50 or more and receive a PlayStation insulated beverage sleeve with your order.

: Spend $50 or more and receive a PlayStation insulated beverage sleeve with your order. June 7 : Enjoy savings on outerwear – buy any sweatshirt or jacket and get another 50% off.

: Enjoy savings on outerwear – buy any sweatshirt or jacket and get another 50% off. June 12: Shop from PlayStation’s Picks for exciting bundles and merchandise from various games.

Be sure to check back here throughout the day as we will be constantly updating this post with the latest and greatest price drops as they happen. And stay locked to our Twitter feed for immediate updates.

When is Days of Play this year? The Days of Play sale launches on June 2 at 12:01 AM and will run through until June 12 at 11:59 PM local time. Will the Days of Play sale be available outside of the US? Sony has already stated that players in the “U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg” can score a wide range of deals for select PS5, PS4, PC games, and accessories will go live on direct.playstation.com starting June 2.



As for players in “Austria, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, the direct.playstation.com deals will work as follows”:



Use code DOPSAVE15 for up to 15% on select PS5 Accessories, including DualSense charging station, HD camera, media remote, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, select PS5 console covers.

Use code DOPSAVE40 for up to 40% on select PS5 games. Will PlayStation Plus memberships be on sale during the Days of Play event? All PlayStation Plus tiers will be 25% off for new customers and upgrades from Essential and Extra will be 25% off as well. Is PS VR2 going on sale for Days of Play? We aren’t sure just yet, only time will. Will DualSense Edge controllers go on sale for Days of Play this year? Again, we aren’t sure yet. Sony didn’t give any concrete hints here. We will be keeping an eye out across its online shops and other retailers.

