Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, 40% off games, 25% off PS Plus, and more

After what could only be described as a truly epic summer PlayStation Showcase (I cannot wait for this MGS3 remake!), Sony has announced its massive annual Days of Play sale. For the last few years, Sony has launched a wide-ranging summer sale loaded with price drops on its subscription services and hardware that sits alongside a giant collection of digital game deals and more. Now, after taking to its official PlayStation Blog to detail this year’s festivities, we know everything will kick off early Friday morning and all of the details you need to know to prepare are waiting down below.

Sony’s 2023 PlayStation Days of Play event!

Every year at this time, Sony launches a massive Days of Pay event. Jam-packed with price drops on just about all things PlayStation, this year’s event will include game deals, price drops on official PS5 accessories, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, PlayStation Gear (merch, apparel, and collectibles), digital titles, and more. These deals will go live from official PlayStation channels as well as on major online retailers like Amazon and more.

When is Days of Play 2023?

The Days of Play sale will kick off on June 2 at 12:01 AM and run through until June 12 at 11:59 PM local time.

Will the Days of Play sale be available outside of the US as well?

Sony has already stated that players in the “U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg” can score a wide range of deals for select PS5, PS4, PC games, and accessories will go live on direct.playstation.com starting June 2.

As for players in “Austria, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, the direct.playstation.com deals will work as follows”:

Use code DOPSAVE15 for up to 15% on select PS5 Accessories, including DualSense charging station, HD camera, media remote, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, select PS5 console covers.

for up to 15% on select PS5 Accessories, including DualSense charging station, HD camera, media remote, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, select PS5 console covers. Use code DOPSAVE40 for up to 40% on select PS5 games.

Days of Play PlayStation Plus membership deal

The Days of Play PlayStation Plus membership deals are as follows:

For both new and current PlayStation Plus members, all 12-month plans will be offered at 25% off – this includes Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe.

– this includes Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe. Current PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members can also receive 25% off a 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month membership when upgrading to a higher tier plan – it’s a great time to try PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe.

Days of Play PlayStation Gear:

Players can score 20% off select merchandise and free shipping on all orders using promo code DAYSOFPLAY23.

On June 2, spend $50 or more and receive a PlayStation insulated beverage sleeve with your order.

On June 7, enjoy savings on outerwear – buy any sweatshirt or jacket and get another 50% off.

On June 12, shop from PlayStation’s Picks for exciting bundles and merchandise from various games.

Days of Play PlayStation Store PSN digital games

Details on the digital PlayStation game deals have now rolled out just yet, but we do know the following:

This year, save on a variety of digital games and add-ons on PlayStation Store. Offers vary by region, so head to PlayStation Store when Days of Play begins to view the full list of local deals. There will also be additional deals on PlayStation accessories during this year’s Days of Play from participating local retailers; offers may vary by region.

Check back early June 2, 2023 for our complete Days of Play roundup – we are also expecting to see DualSense controllers and other PS5 hardware accessories go on sale via Amazon and other retailers.

