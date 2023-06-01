TCL’s brand new 120Hz 65-inch 4K Google TV with AirPlay 2 hits new low at $1,300 ($400 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV for $1,299.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $1,700, this is $400 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked yet. It has been selling for $1,500 at Amazon since it launched there last month, but you are either way looking at the best price to date. This is TCL’s 4K mini-LED Google TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Wi-Fi 6, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. On the picture quality side of things, users will enjoy “ultra contrast with up to 2,300 local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content, for deep blacks without image blooming.” From there, gamers will find 240Hz Variable Refresh Rate tech, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for the “lowest possible input lag,” joined by Apple AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Head below for more details.

TCL QM8 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV features:

TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 2,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. MINI-LED ULTRA with up to 2300+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

