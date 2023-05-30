LG’s new 2023 model 77-inch 120Hz B3 OLED 4K Smart TV hits Amazon low at $2,300 ($1,000 off), more from $326

Amazon has now kicked off a notable LG 4K smart TV sale featuring new all-time lows on its latest 2023 models alongside even deeper price drops on 2022 variants. One notable offer has the 2023 AI-powered LG 77-inch Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV on sale for $2,299.99 shipped. Regularly $3,300, you’re looking $1,000 in savings on the brand’s latest OLED model. This model is now on sale for $3,100 at Best Buy and is currently sitting the Amazon all-time low. Jam-packed with the latest tech and 77-inches of OLED action with “over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that turn on and off individually for perfect black and incredible colors.” Other features include a 120HZ refresh rate, support for Alexa (built-in), Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Apple AirPlay 2, and more. The NVIDIA Adaptive Sync and FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) are nice touches for gamers, much like the pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more LG TV deals.

Joining the flagship Amazon 75-inch Omni model dropping back down to $900 today, there are several other LG models marked down right now at Amazon. Ranging from the entry-level 2022 lineup right up to the fully-featured model detailed above, pricing starts from $326 shipped and you’ll find everything waiting for you right here.

For something more unique in the LG 4K TV lineup, check out this ongoing price drop on the 120Hz fabric-wrapped Objet OLED 4K gallery display at up to $200 off. Then scope out this deal on VIZIO’s new MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TV at $548 with PS5-ready HDMI 2.1 and more.

LG 77-inch Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Keep pace with the action with a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movement whether you’re gaming or watching sports. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and FILMMAKER MODE give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch. LG OLED has over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that turn on and off individually for perfect black and incredible colors, with contrast you can’t get from anywhere else but OLED. Less searching, more streaming, thanks to the next generation of AI technology. Enjoy your favorite content including fitness, sports, entertainment and more. Use the Magic Remote to easily find what you’re looking for.

