Grab a spare 55-inch Best Buy 4K Smart TV with AirPlay 2 at just $260 today (Reg. $400)

Looking for a quick and inexpensive 4K TV for the guest room or lake house? Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $259.99 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently matched directly at Best Buy, this is $140 off the going rate and the best we can find. Now among the lowest priced models from a brand we recognize in the 55-inch category, this is also the best we have tracked on Amazon. No, it’s not going to keep up with the more pricey models out there, but it’s not supposed to either. It’s just a solid, affordable 55-inch display that delivers 4K resolutions with direct access to all of your streaming services via the Amazon Fire TV ecosystem. On top of that, you can also use Alexa-based voice commands and it even supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 – not something we see very often on 4K TVs under $300. HDR 10, a USB port, ethernet, and three HDMI inputs (one with eARC audio passthrough) are also present here. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even smaller for the kitchen or something of that nature, Amazon’s latest 2-Series models are another great way to scoop up a smaller 4K TV without breaking the bank. The 40-inch model, for example, is still on sale at its lowest price yet with a 25% price drop bringing the total down to $200 shipped. You can get a closer look right here and in our launch coverage for more details.

And while we are on the subject, at the other end of Amazon’s 4K spectrum its flagship 75-inch Omni series display dropped back down to its $900 low yesterday morning, not to mention this deal on the VIZIO 65-inch P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV at $698 shipped. This one delivers some serious bang for your buck considering it comes with a 4K 120Hz panel with a ProGaming Engine, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR, Apple’s AirPlay 2, four HDMI ports, and more. On top of that, we also still have price drops live on VIZIO’s new MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TVs.

Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Take in every moment with breathtaking 4K Ultra HD on this 55-inch screen. It’s equipped with DTS Studio Sound to create realistic and immersive audio. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more. Experience the affordable, yet high-performing Insignia NS-55F301NA22 55″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV.

