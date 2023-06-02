Ninja’s 15-piece wood knife block set with built-in sharpener matching all-time low at $270 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the 15-piece Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System for $269.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Only once before today has this set ever dropped this low at Amazon and it is now nearly $30 under the price of the smaller 13-piece variant. For further comparison, the model without the nice wood touches sells for $350 at Walmart and the 13-piece model is going for $300 directly from Ninja. There are certainly more affordable knife sets out there but Ninja takes things up a notch with a few interesting features and a particularly attractive design. Housed inside of a premium walnut-stained wood block, you’ll find a 15-piece collection of full-tang German steel knives made of rust-resistant materials with “chef-approved” ergonomic handles. Joining a pair of kitchen shears, there is a top-mounted, built-in sharpening system facilitating a “razor-sharp edge for over 10 years.” More details below.

Calphalon also makes a gorgeous and arguably more traditional 15-piece knife block set you can scoop up for a lower $180 price tag. But if the higher-end variants are overkill for your needs, check out Amazon’s larger 18-piece set you can score for $61 shipped right now instead. It’s not going to last as long as either of our mentions here, but it will get the job done and comes with everything just about any casual home chef would need for a fraction of the price.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System features:

Timeless, solid wood block design and smaller footprint fits conveniently on your countertop and complements any kitchen decor. Premium blades forged from German stainless steel are rust-resistant and strong enough for all your kitchen tasks. Superior sharp edge easily glides through tough ingredients with a razor-sharp cutting angle. Chopping and slicing have never been easier. Ergonomic, chef-approved design is perfectly balanced for comfort and control, so the knife feels like an extension of your hand.

