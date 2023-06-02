Blackstone upgrades your summer kit with its 2-burner portable griddle grill at $162 (Reg. $219)

Amazon is now offering the Blackstone 1813 Portable Flat Griddle Grill Station for $162.11 shipped. Regularly $219 like it currently fetches over at Home Depot, this is 26% or nearly $58 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also coming within about $2 of the Amazon 2023 low outside of an extremely brief price drop back in March that only lasted a few hours. If you’re in the market for a portable propane griddle for upcoming trips, tailgates, and more, Blackstone makes some of the best out there in my experience. This is a 22-inch flat top grill with enough space for 12 burgers, nine steaks, or 12 pancakes for the whole family or camping group. The stainless steel build is joined by an included grill hood (we don’t always see these included at this price on portable models) and a maximum 24,000 BTUs of heating power spread across a pair of individually controlled burners. One of those handy connection points for the smaller propane canisters is in place as well. Head below for additional details.

If you’re not partial to the Blackstone brand name, there are more affordable options. One good example of this is the Royal Gourmet variant we spotted on sale yesterday afternoon. This one features three individually addressable burners and a very similar small propane canister setup at $82 shipped. You won’t get the Blackstone seal of approval here and it doesn’t include the hood, but it will save some cash.

Despite Memorial Day being behind us now, our grilling and cookout feature remains a notable resource for some recommendations in the grill and accessory space. Just be sure to also scope out this 40% price drop on the Inkbird 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer and the best price we have tracked in years on Cuisinart’s 3-piece pizza stone grilling set. The rest of our cooking and grilling deals can be found right here.

Blackstone 1813 Portable Flat Griddle Grill Station features:

Whether you are entertaining the guests in the backyard or want to fulfill your years-long dream of breakfast-in-the-woods, our outdoor griddle offers a convenient way to cook a delicious spread when enjoying the nature. Don’t worry; our gas griddle features a spacious 22″ (339 sq. inch) cooking surface, which can fit up to 12 burgers or 9 steaks or 12 pancakes or 12 eggs, in short, a LOT! If you are out with your family or hosting a get-to-gather by the patio, our stovetop griddle has got you covered. When you are done cooking, simply wipe the surface with a paper towel, empty the built-in grease catcher and that’s it! Our tabletop griddle saves on the cleaning time so you can enjoy the outdoors and the fun time.

