Vitamix’s regularly $400 FoodCycler indoor home composter drops down to $306 today

We are now tracking solid price drop on the Vitamix FoodCycler indoor home composter unit. Over at Amazon you can pick one up for $305.97 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently fetching as much directly from Vitamix, this is up to $94 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also marks the second-best price of the year and the first notable deal we have tracked since back in January. For those unfamiliar, the FoodCycler is an odorless indoor food composting unit that can be used just about anywhere with a power outlet. It provides a handy and environmentally-conscious solution for dealing with the kitchen waste we all create on a daily basis. Able to reduce food waste by “up to 90%,” it transforms scraps, including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to chicken bones, and more, into useable fertilizer. More details below.

As convenient as the FoodCycler can be year round, some folks might prefer a more traditional outdoor solution, especially at this time of year. This Miracle-Gro model is a notable option that won’t take up much space in the yard – it is even small enough for small balconies and patios – at 18.5 gallons and comes in at well below the high-tech Vitamix model above with a $73 price tag on Amazon.

You’ll find even more kitchen gadgets and outdoor cookout gear on sale in our home goods hub including this Royal Gourmet 3-burner portable gas griddle. But if you’re looking to tidy up the yard before the guests arrive, our Green Deals hub is loaded with environmentally-friendly electric tools, mowers, and more like this Greenworks electric mower at $156 off alongside plenty more right here.

More on the Vitamix FoodCylcer:

Fertilizer from Food Scraps in mere hours

2L Capacity for most table and refrigerator scraps including chicken bones

Cuts down volume of food waste by up to 90%

Flexible Home Placement & stores anywhere with power

Easy to Operate with 4-8 hour processing time

