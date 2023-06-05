Amazon Keurig sale from $8: Wi-Fi SMART brewer $50 off, travel mugs, K-Cup storage, more

Amazon has now launched a new sale loaded with Keurig single-serve coffee makers and accessories for folks already invested in the ecosystem. One standout here has the Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker for $199.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $250, this is $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention for the second best price we have tracked all year – it comes within $3 of the 2023 low which only lasted for a few hours about a month ago. This model delivers a more premium and high-tech experience compared to your average K-Cup maker with the ability to brew regular coffee pods, latte, cappuccino, and it comes with a hot and cold milk frother system. Leveraging Wi-Fi connectivity with BrewID technology, it will “recognize your specific K-Cup pod and customize brew settings” as well as make recommendations to get the most of your selected pod. The smart side of things here also allows “you to brew from anywhere, schedule a brew, customize your brew settings, and create and save favorite settings via the Keurig app.” More Keurig deals and details below.

Today’s Amazon Keurig sale doesn’t stop there. If you’re not impressed by the premium SMART brewer above, you’ll find some of the more modest, but perfectly capable, variants marked down right now as well alongside standalone milk frothers, and more. On the accessory side of things, you’ll find its storage units, K-Cup Whirl Carousel stands, pod drawers, and even its travel mug made to fit under its brewers down at just $8 Prime shipped. Everything is waiting right here.

More of the type to grind your own fresh beans instead? Check out this morning’s deal on Cuisinart’s Touchscreen Coffee Grinder while it’s at the best Amazon price of the year. Then go hit up the price drops we are tracking on the Lavazza Classy espresso and coffee maker as well as Ninja’s DualBrew for all of your cold brew needs.

Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker features:

Brew full-flavored coffee and make delicious coffeehouse beverages using any K-Cup pod. WiFi enabled BrewID technology, recognizes your specific K-Cup pod and customizes brew settings. BrewID technology will recommend SIGNATURE BREW settings created by the coffee experts for the most flavorful brew. An expertly curated menu of beverages designed for your specific K-Cup pod, available in the Keurig app. Connecting to WiFi unlocks Barista Mode in the app offering easy, step-by-step directions for your favorite coffeehouse beverages. Features three speeds and one cold setting to froth using milk or dairy alternative.

