Rare deal knocks the regularly $270 Lavazza Classy espresso/coffee maker down to $114

Amazon is now offering the Lavazza Expert Classy Plus Single Serve Espresso and Coffee Machine for $113.75 shipped. Regularly $271 directly from Lavazza and currently trending in the $250 range at Amazon, this is a nearly 55% price drop and the lowest we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have ever seen it under $184. This model delivers an elevated single-serve experience at home with both coffee and espresso Lavazza pod options (here’s some that are currently on sale) alongside an option for macchiato, cappuccino, and lattes via the integrated milk frother. Double shot functionality, a 42-ounce water tank you won’t have to refill before every cup, and the adjustable cup tray that supports a wide range of drinking vessels highlight the feature list. Head below for more details.

As we alluded to above, we are also tracking some compatible Lavazza coffee pods on sale at Amazon. The regularly $30 Lavazza Expert Espresso Gusto Intenso capsules are now starting from $22.61 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the subscription after the order ships to receive the lowest possible price. Produced in Italy, this “espresso blend is crafted with Arabica from Brazil, Central America and Southeast Asia to feature notes of walnuts and wood with an intense flavor.”

Elsewhere in cooking, kitchen and grilling deals, you’ll find plenty of notable offers waiting in our home goods hub. Alongside this deal on the Inkbird 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer, one highlight you’ll find there has Instant’s 6-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer down at the Amazon 2023 low with a $160 list price. Get a complete rundown of the deal in our recent coverage right here.

Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus features:

Ideal for small spaces, the Classy Plus is an elegant and innovative single-cup coffee machine capable of preparing 8 oz coffee and milk-based beverages, like cappuccinos and lattes. Compatible with Lavazza Blue & Expert Capsules. Enjoy the experience of Lavazza coffee every day. Classy Plus is an elegant and innovative single-cup coffee machine capable of preparing coffee and milk-based beverages, like cappuccino. Blue & Expert Capsules compatibility.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!