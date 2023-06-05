Cuisinart’s Touchscreen Coffee Grinder hits the best Amazon price of the year at $50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder for $49.86 shipped. Regularly $70 and still currently fetching as much at Target, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal comes within $3 of the all-time low, delivers the best price we have tracked this year at Amazon, and a great chance to upgrade your fresh bean grinding game at home. The sleek black and modern design here is joined by a touchscreen setup for customizing your grind – there is an 18-position grind selector in place that provides everything “from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press.” A removable 0.5-pound bean hopper can be pulled right out for easy refills and the chamber can carry up to 32 cups of freshly ground beans at once. Head below for more details.

If the high-tech Cuisinart approach and touchscreen are overkill for your needs, this spice grinder-style model from KitchenAid offers a somewhat elevated approach to the most budget-friendly models out there at just under $30. Otherwise, just scoop up this best-selling Mr. Coffee variant for $25 Prime shipped instead.

Elsewhere in coffee deals, we are also still tracking a rare deal on the Lavazza Classy espresso and coffee maker at $114 as well as the Ninja DualBrew that’s ready for full carafes, single-serve, and cold brew at $70 off the going rate. Then head over to our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen gear including Traeger’s family-sized Ironwood pellet grills and this Blackstone 2-burner portable griddle grill at $162, plus more.

Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder features:

The new Cuisinart T Series line combines style and innovation perfect for today’s modern kitchen Intuitive touchscreen controls on the Burr Coffee Grinder let coffee lovers tap icons to choose from 18 grind consistencies and select the number of cups they want to brew – the unit will grind the right amount for the number of cups This premium burr grinder includes a manual grind control and a chamber large enough to hold ground coffee for up to 32 cups When not in use the grinder’s LCD screen goes to sleep creating an ultra-sleek profile on the kitchen counter.

