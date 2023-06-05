Today’s Android game and app deals: Raiders of the North Sea, Fury Unleashed, LIMBO, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps are now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to take a minute and check out the $50 price drop we are tracking on Google’s Pixel Watch – its first fitness tracking experience – as well as the first cash discount on the new One Plus 11. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Raiders of the North Sea, Fury Unleashed, LIMBO, Root Board Game, The Fox in the Forest, Simple Draw Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Raiders of the North Sea:

It’s Raiding Season! Plunder your way to Viking adventure in the digital adaptation of the award-winning worker-placement board game! In Raiders of the North Sea, players assemble a crew and outfit a longboat to raid settlements for gold and fame. Impress your Chieftain in glorious battle and win your place among the legends of the North Sea! Assemble a crew and outfit a longboat to raid settlements for gold and fame! Impress your Chieftain in glorious battle and win your place among the legends of the North Sea in this digital adaptation of the award-winning board game!

