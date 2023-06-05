OnePlus 11 5G sees second-ever cash discount to $700 with $100 off 256GB model

Seeing only its second-ever cash discount, the new OnePlus 11 5G has now landed at $699.99 shipped. Slashing $100 when you score the elevated 256GB model, today’s price cut makes this the same price as the standard 128GB model. It’s down from $800 for the first time since March and is matching the all-time low. Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

A great use of your savings would be scoring one of the official OnePlus 11 bumper cases. These in-house covers sell for $25 and deliver a unique granular feel with anti-slip design. It’ll protect your new device with raised edges around the front of the screen with 1-meter shock protection also in tow.

As far as the latest releases from another company in the Android stable, the highly sought after all-time low offers are also rolling out to the Pixel 7 Pro. Google’s latest flagship handset rests at the best price to date following $200 discounts. Now starting from $699, there’s never been a better time to bring home the Tensor G2-powered smartphone.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

