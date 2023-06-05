Keep the kids busy this summer with Amazon Fire tablets from $60, plus HD 10 $60 off, more

After unveiling its brand new Echo Buds and Echo Pop smart speaker, Amazon has now kicked off a new Fire tablet sale with models starting from $60. Free shipping is available across the board. Joining a series of kids’ models you’ll find down below, the highlight deal here has the latest 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $190, this is 32% or $60 off the going rate and the best price we can find. While we have seen a few drops for less than this across 2023, today’s deal marks a solid opportunity to land Amazon’s 10-inch model at the lowest price around. You’ll also find the 32GB model at $119.99, down from the regular $150. It might not be the new 11-inch Max model we featured at the end of last month, but that one also comes in at $100 more. The Fire HD 10 makes for a notable and affordable tablet experience for browsing, watching videos, as well as chatting with friends and family. It features a 1080p full HD display, 12-hour battery life, an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, split screen action, and direct access to Alexa. Head below for today’s Fire tablet kids’ deals from $60.

Fire HD Kids deals:

As we touched on above, Amazon also recently unleashed the latest entry to its affordable tablet lineup with the new Fire Max 11. It starts at $230 with a companion keyboard case, the largest form-factor yet, and a MediaTek SoC that is backed by 4GB of RAM. You can get a complete breakdown of what the new Amazon tablet has in store as part of our launch coverage right here.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Clear 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display with more than 2 million pixels. Fire HD 10 is almost 20% brighter than Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022). 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately). Fast octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!