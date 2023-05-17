Amazon just unveiled brand new Echo Buds with AI and custom tap controls for just $40

Joining the launch of the Echo Pop smart speaker, Amazon is also expanding its lineup of earbuds today with the new 2023 Echo Buds. Joining the previously-released set with active noise cancellation, this new set is looking to step into the entry-level position with a paired down feature set while still delivering some new personal AI functionality, multipoint pairing, customizable tap controls, and best of all, a particularly low introductory price during the pre-order phase. Head below for more details and to land a set of Amazon’s brand new 2023 Echo Buds at $40.

Amazon’s brand new 2023 Echo Buds

The 2023 Amazon Echo Buds feature 12mm drivers for “crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound.” There’s also a pair of onboard microphones and a voice detection accelerometer Amazon claims will deliver “crystal clear communication” during calls and when barking orders at Alexa.

Speaking of which, despite the lack of active noise cancellation on this set, Amazon is still providing direct access to its personal virtual assistant so users can “cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more, all with the sound of your voice.” They will also pair nicely with iOS and Android while supporting access to both Siri and Google Assistant as well.

The ability to connect two devices at the same time and automatically move back and forth between them with multipoint pairing is in place so you can take a video call on your laptop and flip back to listening to tunes on your smartphone “without skipping a beat.”

You’re looking at up to five hours of music playback (or “6 hours without wake word on”) that quickly jumps up to 20 hours when factoring in the charging case. An additional two hours can be tacked on with a 15-minute quick charge.

Other features include a sweat resistant and semi-in-ear design with pre-installed silicone earbuds covers alongside customizable tap controls – “tap to control music, phone calls, mute your mics and more.”

Alongside our popular Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation comes our all-new Echo Buds that bring personal AI on the go, featuring a semi-in-ear design that is built to deliver rich audio, a long-lasting battery life, and hands-free access to Alexa.Echo Buds include features like customizable tap controls, VIP Filter and multipoint pairing, so the earbuds can pair and switch audio between two devices simultaneously.

The new Echo Buds are also seeing a nice introductory price promotion so you can land a set at just $39.99 during the pre-order phase from today through June 6, 2023.

