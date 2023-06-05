Kingston 2,000MB/s portable SSDs outrun the competition at return to $80 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering some fantastic prices on the Kingston XS2000 Portable Solid-State lineup. You can now land the 1TB and 2TB models down at $79.99 and $159.99 shipped. Regularly $160 and $195, they have more recently been sitting in the $115 and $192 range at Amazon. Today’s deals mark a return to the Amazon all-time lows on both capacities and only the second time at that. While you will find other portable SSDs in this price range right now (there are plenty of them still on sale from the weekend down below), Kingston’s XS2000 still stands out in the crowd with the speedy up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates you almost never see on models starting at $80 for a 1TB – the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro, for example, will cost you $180 on sale right now. Aside from the notable speeds here, the XS2000 features USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support alongside USB-C connectivity in a pocket-sized form-factor that also ships with a protective rubber sleeve. More details below.

If you can make do with a 500GB portable solution, much of the same comparison from above applies to the XS2000 as well. Now starting at $49 shipped on Amazon, this is one of the most affordable options out there from a trustworthy brand that can hit these kinds of speeds.

Here are a few hangover portable SSD deals from the weekend that are still alive and well. These models aren’t going to reach the kind of speeds highlighted above, but they do come from some of the best brands in the space and offer up a few more heavily discounted options:

Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

