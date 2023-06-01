WD’s silver model 2TB USB 3.2 My Passport Portable SSD hits $115 Amazon low

Update: Amazon is now offering the silver model WD 2TB My Passport Portable SSD back down at the $114.99 shipped all-time low. This is matching the best we have tracked on the grey variant detailed below (it has now jumped up a couple bucks) and is at the best we can find. The specs and details are otherwise as follows.

Amazon has now knocked price on the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive in the gray colorway down to $114.99 shipped . While this model still fetches a $240 regular price at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $118, today’s deal is delivering the lowest price we can find. This is also $24 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low on the gray variant. For comparison’s sake, the WD 2TB My Passport is now $6 less than the sale price we are tracking on the SanDisk Extreme model with similar specs. It clocks in at up to 1,050MB/s with shock and vibration resistance alongside the ability to withstand drops up to 6.5-feet, accordion to WD’s internal testing. All of which is joined by USB 3.2 Gen-2 support, USB-C connectivity, and the usual 256-bit AES hardware encryption. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to go with the 1TB variant of the model detailed above. It is also now starting at a new $69.99 shipped Amazon all-time low in the gray colorway. This model has been hovering between $85 and $100 over the last few months and is also now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. The specs, design, and details are the same as above, just with the lighter capacity.

If you would prefer to take the Samsung route, one of the most popular models is also now down at $70 for the 1TB capacity. The original T7 is easily one of the most-purchased items in the category around here and for good reason. It’s typically a bit less than the newer T7 Shield (currently on sale for $75) and makes for a solid everyday workhorse in your on-the-go kit or at home. Get a closer look right here.

WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

