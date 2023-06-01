WD’s silver model 2TB USB 3.2 My Passport Portable SSD hits $115 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesWD
New lows $115
WD 1TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive

Update: Amazon is now offering the silver model WD 2TB My Passport Portable SSD back down at the $114.99 shipped all-time low. This is matching the best we have tracked on the grey variant detailed below (it has now jumped up a couple bucks) and is at the best we can find. The specs and details are otherwise as follows. 

Amazon has now knocked price on the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive in the gray colorway down to $114.99 shipped. While this model still fetches a $240 regular price at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $118, today’s deal is delivering the lowest price we can find. This is also $24 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low on the gray variant. For comparison’s sake, the WD 2TB My Passport is now $6 less than the sale price we are tracking on the SanDisk Extreme model with similar specs. It clocks in at up to 1,050MB/s with shock and vibration resistance alongside the ability to withstand drops up to 6.5-feet, accordion to WD’s internal testing. All of which is joined by USB 3.2 Gen-2 support, USB-C connectivity, and the usual 256-bit AES hardware encryption. More details below. 

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to go with the 1TB variant of the model detailed above. It is also now starting at a new $69.99 shipped Amazon all-time low in the gray colorway. This model has been hovering between $85 and $100 over the last few months and is also now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. The specs, design, and details are the same as above, just with the lighter capacity. 

If you would prefer to take the Samsung route, one of the most popular models is also now down at $70 for the 1TB capacity. The original T7 is easily one of the most-purchased items in the category around here and for good reason. It’s typically a bit less than the newer T7 Shield (currently on sale for $75) and makes for a solid everyday workhorse in your on-the-go kit or at home. Get a closer look right here

WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable SSD features:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
  • Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Don’t leave the lights on. Let this 3-way smart switc...
Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker...
ESR’s trifold 10.9-inch iPad Apple Pencil stand c...
ELEGOO’s new Neptune 4 3D printer prints at 500mm/s a...
Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with U1 chip at new 202...
Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Acer’s entry-level Nitro 50 i5/RTX 3050 gaming de...
AeroGarden Sprout grows veggies indoors at the best pri...
Load more...
Show More Comments