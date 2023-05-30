LaCie’s signature rugged 500GB SSD touts 1,050MB/s USB-C connectivity at $100

LaCie makes some of the most distinct solid-state drives on the market, and today its signature Rugged series is getting in on the savings. The 500GB LaCie Rugged SSD normally sells for $150 or more, but is now dropping down to $99.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon. That $50 discount arrives to pair with the best price ever status that is beating our previous mention by an extra $10. Wrapped in a bright orange rubber exterior, LaCie is packing 500GB of solid-state storage into one of the most rugged designs on the market. On top of being drop-resistant up to 3 meters, there’s also the IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating that ensures this drive can really tag along anywhere. Its USB-C interface lets you transfer files off the NVMe internals at up to 1,050MB/s, too. All of that makes this just as perfect for pairing with your Mac everyday carry, drone photography kit, and so many other setups.

A far more compact solution that is even more affordable, you can bring home the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for $89.99. Beloved by us here at 9to5 and our readers alike, the drive does sacrifice some of the rugged perks of the LaCie model above. But if you don’t need the most capable option at fending off drops and other damage, this will score you double the storage for $10 less.

If you’re looking for an internal upgrade to your PC rig, we have you covered with some price cuts across CORSAIR’s latest gaming 7,100MB/s SSD. These models now start at Amazon lows from $75 to complement the onboard heatsink that ensures it can work with PS5 on top of PC setups. Otherwise, just go check out the new Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD that hit the scene today, as we go hands-on to see if it can really hit the lauded 12,400MB/s transfer speeds.

LaCie Rugged SSD offers filmmakers and DITs a boost in every way thanks to Seagate FireCuda NVMe solid state drive speeds of up to 1050MB/s, extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop resistance, and hardware encryption in a palm-sized solution. Enjoy spacious capacity of 500GB and seamless connectivity using the included USB cables for compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3.0 on both Mac and Windows computers. and a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!