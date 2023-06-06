Save 20% on LEGO Botanical collection sets: Succulents and Bonsai Tree at $40 each, more

Amazon is now discounting three of LEGO’s Botanical Collection sets to the best prices of the year. Our favorite of the batch has the newer Succulents set at $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, you’re looking at the same 20% in savings as the other brick-built greenery, as well as a match of our previous mention for the all-time low. It’s still one of the first chances to save this year, too. Stacking up to 771 pieces, this set looks to recreate several different cacti and other succulents with some vibrant colors and fun parts usage. Though my favorite aspect has to be that the whole set is modular, so you can arrange all nine plants into various orders or designs to fit on your window sill, desk, or elsewhere in your LEGO collection. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set, and we also breakdown some other deals on the Botanical Garden collection below.

Easily the most popular build in the theme, the LEGO Bonsai Tree is also on sale and clocking in at $39.99 via Walmart and Amazon. This one too is down from $50 and amounting to 20% in savings, matching our previous mention for the 2023 low in the process. Stacking up to 878 pieces, the LEGO Bonsai Tree assembles a detailed recreation of the iconic plant in brick-built form. Alongside a complementing wooden stand, you’ll also be able to swap out the normal green leaves for some blooming cherry blossoms to add some extra flair into the build. We found it to be the best LEGO kit of 2021 so far in our hands-on review, and that same status remains all this time later.

If you’re in the market for a build that has a bit more color and character, right now you can also score the LEGO Flower Bouquet for $48.99. Available from both Walmart and Amazon, today’s offer lands from the usual $60 going rate in order to mark the best price of the year. The last time we saw it hit the all-time low was also back in December of last year, too. Stacking up to 756 pieces, this set assembles a collection of flowers for you to build your very own bouquet. These full-scale builds will look delightful up on display be it the centerpiece of your dinner table or as a gift to that special someone. Get all of the details in our hands-on review which walks you through the vibrant model.

More on the LEGO Succulents set:

Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor. Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space with this LEGO Succulents (10309) building kit for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents – each inspired by a real-life variety.

