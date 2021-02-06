To start the year, LEGO expanded its lineup of home decor kits with a pair of creations in its Botanical Garden collection. And with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, today we’re checking out the Flower Bouquet kit, which offers a brick-built take on a classic gift for the big day. With plenty of details and eye-catching techniques, be sure to head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Flower Bouquet and all of our thoughts on the unique display piece.

Hands-on with LEGO’s Flower Bouquet

As one of LEGO’s first additions to its new Botanical Garden collection, its recent bouquet stacks up to 756 pieces that assembles 15 flowers. There’s everything from roses and snapdragons here to poppies, asters, daisies, and grasses that stack up to achieve the unique piece of brick-built home decor.

Each of the flowers share a similar stem design, with one of two techniques. Some of the heftier builds utilize a series of connected Technic pieces that stack up to accomplish the appropriate length. But then there’s also a more simplistic design that takes advantage of green Technic axles for a similar effect. The variation between the two styles here is certainly appreciated and delivers on the overall vibes you’d get from actual plants. So we’re off to a pretty solid start.

Life-like, in a uniquely LEGO way

To talk about the actual flowers included in the LEGO bouquet here, there are 15 overall builds with seven unique designs to achieve the different types. But because there are multiple versions of the same flower, this kit has a fair bit of repetition while piecing everything together. That aside, the assembly experience certainly lives up to the more adult-centric emphasis here with each of the models layering foliage and petals to craft the intricate botanical builds.

There are plenty of interesting pieces used here that come in even more unique colors. You’ll find green surfboards, pterodactyl wings, and of course some actual minifigure flower elements that all combine to achieve its detailed appearance. LEGO even includes some of its sustainable Plants from Plants elements here, as well, which is certainly a fitting touch.

Saying the LEGO Flower Bouquet is a life-like build may be pushing it a bit far, but the entire model is certainly accurate to about as good of a degree as you can get from the blocky medium. The different scales and building techniques pull off the intended botanical theming excellently and fully lives up to the mission of giving you some new brick-built home decor.

Another perk here is that the whole nature of the kit means that you can tailor things to your liking. Alongside just being able to organize the arrangement however you’d like, there’s the option of splitting up the LEGO flowers into multiple bouquets or just leaving out some of the inclusions as you see fit.

But all in all, the final product of the LEGO Flower Bouquet achieves a fantastic look that is quite eye-catching on display. The vibrant colors all pair well and create a truly unique piece of brick-built home decor that replicates a real life bouquet pretty accurately out of LEGO.









Supply your own vase

Now as good as the individual flowers are in this set, the entire arrangement isn’t entirely finished with what’s assembled out of the box. This build is solely the brick-built blossoms, with no vase or anything to display them with included. That’s not a dealbreaker by any means, but it’s something to keep in mind with the LEGO Flower Bouquet. Odds are most potential builders will already have a vase at home, but if you are considering picking this one up, at least keep the fact that it doesn’t include in your head.

Should you buy the LEGO Flower Bouquet?

Stacking up to 756 pieces, the LEGO Flower Bouquet enters at a $49.99 price tag. That equates to a part per dollar value of just $0.06, with the overall value of the kit being just right in my opinion. Sure the novelty of the build is a big draw, but the execution is spot on and assembles a build that is worth way more than just the sum of its parts.

9to5Toys’ take:

As one of the more unique creations from LEGO in its current catalog, this flower bouquet is a wonderful build for special occasions like Valentine’s Day. But it’s also just a downright novel creation in its own right and a lovely way to bring some brick-built decor to your space.

It certainly differs from the usual play-focused creations that we tend to focus our coverage on here at 9to5Toys, but steps outside of that emphasis to apply to an even wider market of potential builders. In that regard, it’s similar to the recent LEGO Art kits, but may be even more appealing than those. Flowers are a mainstay in a lot of homes to begin with, with this blocky rendition giving adults a chance to build a table centerpiece or gift for a loved one that doesn’t need to be watered.

Regardless of which of those camps you fall in, it’s an easy recommendation for veteran LEGO builders or those looking to get a loved one in on the action for the first time. Unfortunately, right now the kit is out of stock at most retailers, although it’ll hopefully return before Valentine’s Day.

More LEGO reviews at 9to5Toys

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!