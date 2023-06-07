Store cookout leftovers the right way with Anova vacuum sealers from $60 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealers. The largest discount of the two models on sale here today comes by way of the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro. The regular $150 model is now selling for $99 shipped at Amazon, or $1 under the direct sale price you’ll find via Anova. While it has gone for less in the past outside of Amazon during the holidays, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we haver tracked this year at Amazon and only the second time it has dropped this low in 2023. This is a notable option for storing leftovers in the freezer and, because of the “wet-function” on the pro model, it is also a great way to get some serious marinade action going before the meat hits the grill. On top of the sous-vide ready sealing bags here, features include one-handed operation, a “simple sliding cutter,” and the ability to neatly store the entire included roll of sealer bags within the unit. Head below for a deal on the entry-level model.

We also spotted the more basic Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer model back down at $59.95 shipped via Amazon. This one has gone for less in the past as well, but is now seeing a solid 25% price drop from the regular $80 list to match the best we have tracked this year at Amazon and offer up a more affordable solution to the pro model above. While not quite as feature rich overall – there’s no bag storage or dedicated wet function – it is still a solid option for leftovers and portioning out bulk meals.

Looking for something more affordable? If you’re not partial to the brand name options above, this NutriChef Vacuum Sealer is quite popular on Amazon and starts at $53 shipped right now.

Then swing by our home goods hub for deals on Magic Bullet’s blender and food processor and these SodaStream machines from $69. On the grilling side of things, we also spotted Traeger’s Pro Series 34 pellet grill at a new all-time low this morning with up to $130 in savings and all of the details you need waiting right here – our latest grilling feature is a must-see as well.

Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro features:

The more robust, older sibling to our best selling “minimalist” Precision Vacuum Sealer. Expect a high power vacuum, reliable double sealer, built-in bag storage and cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers, and the ability to seal wet foods without worry – all with just one hand. Designed to be fully functional, while using just one hand. Clamping bags, vacuuming, and sealing are all easily accomplished with a single hand. witch modes to wet-function to activate a low pressure suction and reliable double sealer, enabling you to seal even the juiciest of foods without fear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!