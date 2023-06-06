Get the bubbly summer cocktails going with up to 30% off SodaStream machines from $69

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSodaStream
30% off From $69

Amazon has now launched a fresh new SodaStream sale for all of your at-home sparkling water and cocktail making needs this summer. Alongside on the new E-TERRA model with the built-in LED lighting, one of the highlight deals has the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker starting from $68.84 shipped depending on the color. Regularly $100, this is over 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked this year (matching on some colorways), and the best we can find. This one is now the lowest-priced model in the lineup while still delivering the same sparkling water creation experience. It ships with the 60L Co2 cylinder and dishwasher-safe bottle you’ll need to get started right away alongside a bonus 40ml container of bubbly flavor drops. A great option for fresh at-home sparkling water, it is also notable for crafting your own bubbly cocktails this summer. Hit up our hands-on review and head below for more SodaStream deals. 

As mentioned above, today’s Amazon SodaStream sale has a few other bundle offers, the latest E-TERRA model, and additional colorways of the model detailed up top. While the Terra model above is the lowest-priced option here, there are some other options for folks looking to take the experience up a notch, all of which are at the best prices we can find right now and come just in-time for summer. 

Then head over to our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen and cooking gear as well as ways to upgrade your outdoor grilling setup at a discount. You can save $200 on Anova’s steel pro model sous-vide machine, not to mention this Blackstone 2-burner portable griddle grill that will be a great addition to any beach and camping trip this summer and beyond. All of the details you need on that one while it’s marked down to $162 are waiting right here

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
  • Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe
  • SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes an extra 30...
Elevation Lab’s best-in-class waterproof adhesive...
Extra 15% off Philips Hue sale live with HomeKit bundle...
Samsung’s always-on camera PRO Endurance microSD ...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at best price of the yea...
Ninja’s Barista System does it all at $50 off: Si...
DJI’s new Avata FPV drone starts from $999 with b...
New Amazon all-time lows hit Samsung’s 980 PRO Ge...
Load more...
Show More Comments