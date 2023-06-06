Get the bubbly summer cocktails going with up to 30% off SodaStream machines from $69

Amazon has now launched a fresh new SodaStream sale for all of your at-home sparkling water and cocktail making needs this summer. Alongside on the new E-TERRA model with the built-in LED lighting, one of the highlight deals has the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker starting from $68.84 shipped depending on the color. Regularly $100, this is over 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked this year (matching on some colorways), and the best we can find. This one is now the lowest-priced model in the lineup while still delivering the same sparkling water creation experience. It ships with the 60L Co2 cylinder and dishwasher-safe bottle you’ll need to get started right away alongside a bonus 40ml container of bubbly flavor drops. A great option for fresh at-home sparkling water, it is also notable for crafting your own bubbly cocktails this summer. Hit up our hands-on review and head below for more SodaStream deals.

As mentioned above, today’s Amazon SodaStream sale has a few other bundle offers, the latest E-TERRA model, and additional colorways of the model detailed up top. While the Terra model above is the lowest-priced option here, there are some other options for folks looking to take the experience up a notch, all of which are at the best prices we can find right now and come just in-time for summer.

Then head over to our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen and cooking gear as well as ways to upgrade your outdoor grilling setup at a discount. You can save $200 on Anova’s steel pro model sous-vide machine, not to mention this Blackstone 2-burner portable griddle grill that will be a great addition to any beach and camping trip this summer and beyond. All of the details you need on that one while it’s marked down to $162 are waiting right here.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!