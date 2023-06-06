Get the bubbly summer cocktails going with up to 30% off SodaStream machines from $69

Amazon has now launched a fresh new SodaStream sale for all of your at-home sparkling water and cocktail making needs this summer. Alongside on the new E-TERRA model with the built-in LED lighting, one of the highlight deals has the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker starting from $68.84 shipped depending on the color. Regularly $100, this is over 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked this year (matching on some colorways), and the best we can find. This one is now the lowest-priced model in the lineup while still delivering the same sparkling water creation experience. It ships with the 60L Co2 cylinder and dishwasher-safe bottle you’ll need to get started right away alongside a bonus 40ml container of bubbly flavor drops. A great option for fresh at-home sparkling water, it is also notable for crafting your own bubbly cocktails this summer. Hit up our hands-on review and head below for more SodaStream deals.
As mentioned above, today’s Amazon SodaStream sale has a few other bundle offers, the latest E-TERRA model, and additional colorways of the model detailed up top. While the Terra model above is the lowest-priced option here, there are some other options for folks looking to take the experience up a notch, all of which are at the best prices we can find right now and come just in-time for summer.
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:
- Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
- Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors
- Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
- Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
- Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe
- SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder
