Magic Bullet’s blender and food processor combo hits Amazon low at $55 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is now offering the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express mixer, blender, and chopper combo at $54.74 shipped. Regularly $80 directly from NutriBullet and typically selling for closer to $70 elsewhere, this is the lowest price we can find. It is currently marked down to $59 at Walmart and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at an all-in-one kitchen helper ready to make meal and cookout prep this summer easier than ever with the ability to chop, mix, slice, shred, and blend side dishes, marinades, sauces, and more. It features a 250-watt motor base with a series of interchangeable attachments including a work bowl, drinking vessels, a chopping blade, a slice/shred disc, cross blade, and more to quickly transition from a typical blender to a food processor. Stainless steel blades, lids for the take-away cups, and the feed chute are included in the package.

If a more compact personal-sized blender solution will do the trick for you, take a closer look at the Magic Bullet Blender. This 11-piece setup is great for shakes, smoothies, and light meal prep with a number one best-seller status on Amazon and a more affordable $39 shipped price tag.

The kitchen deals don’t stop there today though. Joining this morning price drops on the summer cocktail-ready SodaStream sparkling water maker bundles starting from $69 shipped with up to 30% in savings, we also spotted this deal on Ninja’s Barista System. Cold brew, full carafes, single-serve, and a built-in milk frother are ready and waiting on this model with a $50 price drop. Everything else is waiting in our home goods hub.

Magic Bullet Kitchen Express features:

The Magic Bullet Kitchen Express is the all-in-one device designed to save you time in the kitchen – chop, mix, slice, shred, blend and more

High-torque 250-Watt motor base with compatible work bowl and cup attachments allows you to switch from mini food processor to personal blender in seconds.

With our included recipe guide, you can get started making quick, easy, and delicious dishes – from appetizers to dessert.

Designed for everyday use, this system is compact and countertop friendly – plus all components are top rack dishwasher safe, keeping cleanup to a minimum.

