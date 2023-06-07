Greenworks electric yard tools up to 54% off: Pro cordless 80V mower $372 (Reg. $499+), more

We have some spotted some notable deals on Greenworks mowers, power washers, and trimmers to upgrade your outdoor electric tool game, oil and gas-free, this summer. One notable deal here has the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower down at $372.81 shipped. Regularly $499, this is 25% or $127 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the second best price of the year there, having only been beaten once as part of a one-day offer back in April. This one ships with a pair of 2.0Ah batteries and the charger you’ll need to juice them back up, providing up to 60 straight minutes of untethered, gas-free lawn cutting action. Highlight features on the mower include a single lever, 5-position height adjustment and a 3-in-1 setup that allows you to mulch, rear-bag, and side discharge grass clippings. Head below for more Greenworks deals and details.

Joining this price drop on this more powerful Greenworks electric mower at $156 off and a series of ongoing seasonal deals from the brand, you’ll find a series of offers now live from $8 on Amazon highlighted below to kit out your yard prep setup at a discount as well:

Greenworks Pro 80V Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Provides up to 60 minutes of run-time with 2 fully charged 80V 2.0Ah batteries (varies based on grass condition and operator technique)

2 x more torque, more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life

Single lever, 5-position height adjustment for the best cut in all environments. The 3-in-1 design allows you to mulch, and rear bag grass clippings and side discharge.

This push lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. Push button start, quiet operation, and delivers gas-like performance

