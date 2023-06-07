Harman Kardon’s regularly $400 Wi-Fi Google Assistant smart Citation 200 speaker now $130

Harman Kardon is now offering its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Citation 200 smart speaker for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a massive $270 off the going rate directly from Harman Kardon and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the last couple price drops we tracked, including the Black Friday offer, and the first deal we have seen since the holidays last year. Alongside the high-quality HK sound, this model connects via both Wi-Fi at home or over Bluetooth for typical wireless streaming from smart devices. It delivers 8 hours of playback before the USB-C charging port is needed, features an IPX4 splashproof design, and provides “Hey Google” smart voice assistance to “play music, podcasts, news, and radio” with no additional gear needed. Head below for more details.

While it’s not going to deliver “Hey Google” action or sound quite as big, the Amazon Echo Dot has a lot going for it at $50 shipped, or $80 less than today’s lead deal. You’ll still get access to Alexa voice commands alongside an even deeper integration with compatible smart home gear and save a ton in the process. Just be sure to scope out the new Echo Pop speaker while you’re at it.

Now sitting alongside a new all-time low on JBL’s latest eye-catching Pulse 5 speaker, we are also still tracking some solid pre-summer price drops on some of the best Bose Bluetooth models. The latest SoundLink Revolve+ II, for example, is now well under its regular $329 price tag with options starting from $169 shipped. Get a closer look at these deals in our recent deal coverage while everything is still well below the going rate and swing by our Bluetooth speaker hub for more.

Harman Kardon Citation 200 features:

The first truly premium product of its kind, the Harman Kardon Citation 200 is the ultimate in state-of-the-art audio from Harman Kardon, the world’s foremost purveyor of high fidelity audio products for over 65 years. Harman Kardon Citation 200 blends home audio innovation with sophisticated design. Its premium blended wool fabric, made by Kvadrat, is dirt repellent, flame retardant and features a special coating for easy cleaning. Harman Kardon Citation makes it easy to wirelessly stream your favorite songs and podcasts. Use Wi-Fi indoors to listen in HD quality. Or connect your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth for a portable listening experience outdoors.

