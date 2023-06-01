Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker now starts at $169 (Reg. $329)

Amazon is now offering the latest Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II for $249 shipped. Typically selling for $329, you’re now looking at the second-best price to date at $80 off. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the first chance to save in a few months, too. You can go score a refurbished model direct from Bose at $169 for an even more affordable way to bring home this speaker, too. The new version of Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II arrives with much of the same portable form-factor as before, just with some enhancements to the already popular build. The improved 17-hour battery life pairs with an even more room-filling 360-degree audio array, with Bluetooth and NFC pairing rounding out the package. It has a unique design that comes in one of two styles, that is complemented by a built-in handle for lugging around. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more portable solution, you can now score the best price of the year on Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 3. This model won our hearts earlier in the spring, which lead us to to deem this as one of summer’s best speakers. Even better than previous releases, the new one has a build comprised of recycled materials to go alongside its discounted $79 price tag.

For something a bit more stylish but every bit as much environmentally-conscious in the build department, Marshall’s new Middleton just hit the scene earlier in the year. It arrives as the brand’s most capable portable Bluetooth speaker yet, and comes packed with a quad internal speaker array, 20-hour playback, and a design that’s made from 55% post-consumer waste plastics.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II features:

Providing portable audio that can fill a room, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker sports a downward-firing full-range transducer and omnidirectional acoustic deflector. This means that the SoundLink Revolve+ II can deliver 360° of audio throughout a room, whether it’s placed dead center or against a wall, reflecting audio to you and your guests. The addition of dual passive radiators supports deep bass and reduces vibration.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!