New official Nintendo Live merchandise goes up for pre-order: Shirts, pins, Switch case, more

Nintendo Live is now officially set to kick at the Seattle Convention Center from September 1 through to September 4, 2023. And to celebrate, Nintendo has now launched a new lineup of merchandise alongside giving gamers a chance to win free tickets to the event from now through later this month. Head below for a closer look at the new Nintendo merch (pre-orders are now live and you might want to jump in while you still can).

Nintendo Live merchandise pre-orders now available

While the official Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gear we featured previously sold out quite quickly, as expected, you now have a chance to secure some of the new Nintendo Live merchandise. It probably won’t go as quick but you might not want to take the chance.

Celebrate and commemorate #NintendoLive 2023 at home or at the event with exclusive themed items! Select items are available now to pre-purchase for a limited time.

The Nintendo live merchandise collection consists of t-shirts, hoodies, coffee mugs, and this sweet collectible Nintendo Live 2023 Tin o’ Pins that ships in August 2023:

This collection of six 1″ enamel lapel pins features a rainbow of icons representing some of the worlds of Nintendo featured at the show. Perfect for jazzing up a lapel, backpack—or anything, really! (Please poke pin holes responsibly). The collectible tin package ties it all together for a lovely presentation.

The Nintendo Live 2023 System Switch Case is worth a look as well:

Help protect your system at home or on the go with this case featuring a swirl of icons representing some of the worlds of Nintendo featured at the show. The slim pocket on the inside is handy for storing smaller-sized essentials. An integrated stand lets you prop up your system while playing for on-the-go comfort. This case is designed to fit any system in the Nintendo Switch family.

Browse thought the entire Nintendo Live merchandise collection right here before pre-orders begin to sell out on you.

And here are the details on how to win free tickets:

See more Registration for an opportunity to receive free tickets to #NintendoLive 2023 is now open until June 22! Come celebrate Nintendo’s games and worlds from Sept. 1-4 at the Seattle Convention Center.



Register here: https://t.co/JJ27WwmHvU pic.twitter.com/sAPcmgQRgr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 31, 2023

