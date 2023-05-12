Official Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom merch features epic engraved earthenware mug, apparel, and more

You might want to take a quick second to drop a Travel Medallion down and check out the official Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom collectible apparel and merch. In between creating makeshift planes, hot air balloons, and rail carts, you might want to glide over to the official Nintendo store and scoop up some of the official new Tears of the Kingdom tees, hoodies, and more. While there is what appears to be some official apparel for the game over on Amazon, the Nintendo-exclusive collection looks to be the nicest to me, and there’s no telling how long some of it might last. Check it out below.

Tears of the Kingdom collectible merch – epic earthenware mug

Joining the clothing and the 18/8 stainless steel tumbler, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Earthenware Mug is simply gorgeous if you ask me (seen above). Separating itself from much of the cheap, plastic collectibles I’m sure you have already come across, this is a proper hand-thrown earthenware mug with a special engraved emblem, adorned with a rendering of the Master Sword from the game. Made in the USA, it also features a “reactive drop glaze” treatment with a subtle gold/silver sheen that makes each mug unique. It is simply epic, and I want one really badly.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Earthenware Mug $40

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tumbler

Help stay hydrated on your next adventure with a stylish tumbler inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game. Features: 6.9 oz double wall 18/8 stainless steel tumbler with vacuum insulation…Push-on lid with magnetic swivel closure…Rubberized base

Tears of the Kingdom Tumbler $25

Official Nintendo Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom apparel and more.

Alongside this Tears of the Kingdom Glow in the Dark Keychain you can claim by logging in and using 550 Platinum Nintendo Points, there’s also a themed journal for $25 made of vegan leather with gold foil deboss artwork and a poster art-printed page inside. But you’ll also find three official apparel items, including the $50 hoodie, forest green T-shirt at $30, and the long sleeve tee at $35 that features Link Ultrahand decals and a Master Sword emblem, all of which can be seen above.

Be sure to score your pre-order on the Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide and then check out the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Split Pad Pro Switch controller and sling pack HORI just involved.

