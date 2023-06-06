Razer’s i9/RTX 3080 Ti Blade 15 laptop with 4K144 display falls $800 to new low of $3,200

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Razer Blade 15 i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop for $3,199.99 shipped. For comparison, this laptop has gone for basically $4,000 at Amazon since launch. It did drop in price a few times, but before today’s deal it only went for as low as $3,798. This knocks a full 20% off and saves $800 from the list price, delivering a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This laptop is designed to replace your desktop when at home and on-the-go. The RTX 3080 Ti graphics card has 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, which makes it suitable for both gaming and content creation. Then you have the 12th Generation i9 14-core processor with turbo boost up to 5.3GHz. The display, however, is the star of the show. It comes in at 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring that you can enjoy both high-quality visuals as well as fast refresh rates. Plus, there’s 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe drive in tow as well. Then, to round things out there’s HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, UHS-III SD support, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more. Keep reading for additional information.

Be sure that your mouse is ready to use both at home or on the go. For me, I use the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless and absolutely love it. I keep the 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver plugged into my desktop so I can use the mouse at home, then flip to Bluetooth pairing when on-the-go. The SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless goes for $108, which is a fraction of the $800 that you’re saving with the deal above.

We’ve spotted a number of laptop deals over the past few days to check out if you’re looking for something that’s a bit less costly than today’s lead deal. For starters, the ultra-compact Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 on sale for $500, which is a return to its all-time low. Then, there’s the Surface Laptop Studio on sale for an all-time low of $1,251. Looking for a gaming laptop for less? Well, Acer’s Predator Helios Neo 16 has an RTX 4050 and 13th Generation i5 processor for just $1,000, a fraction of the cost of Razer’s laptop above.

Razer Blade 15 Laptop features:

Featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor (14-Core) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Ti Series graphics, the new Razer Blade 15 provides game-changing visuals and performance that’s brought to life with a choice of 3 next-gen displays—360Hz, 4K, or 240Hz QHD for the best of both worlds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!