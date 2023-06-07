ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 GPU is made for 4K gaming at new low of $1,320 (Reg. up to $1,450)

Amazon is offering the latest ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 16GB Graphics Card for $1,319.99 shipped. Down from a list price of $1,500, it has been going for $1,450 since April. About a week or two ago, it fell to $1,350 and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Based on NVIDIA’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture, the RTX 4080 is one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market. With 4th Generation Tensor cores and 3rd Generation RT cores, this GPU is ready to handle basically anything you throw at it from 1440p to even 4K gaming. The 3.5-slot design might take up a bit more room in your case, spanning nearly four slots, but it allows for a larger heatspreader and more airflow from the axial-tech fans, resulting in lower GPU temperatures under heavy workloads. There’s also digital power control with high-current power stations and 15K capacitors to keep the GPU fed with power so there aren’t any dips during long gaming sessions. With HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a, the 16GB of GDDR6X memory will be capable of holding 4K and 8K assets for gaming at high frame rates all around. Check out our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Reinvest your savings into picking up Antec’s Anodized Aerospace Aluminum GPU Bracket on Amazon. At $16 once you clip the on-page coupon, this bracket will help support heavier GPUs, like today’s lead deal. While many GPUs are braced with a metal backplate, that might not be enough to prevent sagging. So, instead, just use this aluminum bracket and support the graphics card from the furthest point so that way you get the most life out of both the GPU and motherboard possible.

Need a powerful gaming setup when you’re away from the office? Well, Razer’s i9/RTX 3080 Ti Blade 15 laptop is on sale for $800 off right now. Coming in at $3,200, you’ll find that the laptop packs a 4K 144Hz display and plenty of power to handle whatever you throw at it. The GPU in this laptop might not be as powerful as the RTX 4080 above, but it’ll still deliver a solid experience for your at-home or on-the-go gaming setup.

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 GPU features:

The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4080 has been redesigned to house the all-new Ada Lovelace architecture, from NVIDIA. With up to 2x the performance of the previous generation and an all-new design, the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4080 will provide your next unparalleled gaming experience.

