Amazon’s smart monitor keeps tabs on dangerous east coast air quality at $55 (Reg. $70)

Much of the east coast right now is battling the effects of dangerous air quality from the Canadian wildfires. Stepping in to make sure your indoor space is safe from the dusty air, Amazon is now offering its Smart Air Quality Monitor for $54.99 shipped. Already one of the more affordable solutions on the market, pricing gets even better with a $15 discount from the usual $70 going rate. This is the third-best price to date, dropping down to within $6 of the all-time low last set back in December. Providing stats on five different factors of your home’s air quality, this sensor can monitor temperature, humidity, carbon monoxide, VOCs, and PM 2.5 particulate matter. Though it’s those last two that really matter for ensuring your home has safe air. It not only alerts you when conditions change, but will also let you automate the rest of your setup based on those stats. So when things get too hot this summer you can automatically kick on the AC, or use a fan to help get some circulation when the air quality drops down. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

As we noted above, the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor really is the most affordable solution on the market from a trusted brand. Normally we’d recommend the likes of the Eve Room or Eve Weather monitors, both of which can help ensure you’re breathing in healthy air at times like these. But with the price cut attached, there’s no getting around just how good of a value the Alexa-backed accessory is. On top of just helping monitor conditions during these kinds of events, the device can also be used to automate your smart home by automatically kicking on fans or the AC to bring down the heat, amongst other uses.

For the latest from Amazon, we also just saw the brand debut an all-new addition to its smart speaker lineup. The new Echo Pop arrives as not just a new and more affordable solution for calling up Alexa, but also as a more colorful one that takes a more environmentally-friendly approach. Made of recycled materials, the refreshed form-factors ditch the spherical builds that have been a stable in the lineup for years in favor of a different take on the smart speaker. Now shipping, all of the details are in our launch coverage.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air. Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime. If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

