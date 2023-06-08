LEGO’s 2,500-piece Atari 2600 set sees first discount down to $208 Amazon low

PAC-MAN may be taking all of the spotlight from the retro gaming side of LEGO’s lineup right now, but Atari is fighting back with a rare discount on last year’s Icons set. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now score the first cash discount on the new LEGO Atari 2600 set. Normally fetching $240, you’re looking at $32 in savings alongside a new all-time low as the price drops down to $208.37 shipped. While there have been double VIP promos and the like direct from LEGO, this has been the only chance to bring home the set with any actual cash savings.

Straight out of the retro gaming world, the original Atari 2600 first hit the scene back in the 1980s and now it’s getting the LEGO treatment. This kit stacks up to 2,532 pieces and assembles a life-sized version of the console. It includes a matching joystick, as well as some cartridges of iconic games. Complementing each of the different titles, there are also some fun little vignette displays of Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. Our launch coverage fully details what to expect from the build, too.

Another gaming icon also just got the LEGO treatment, too. Launching earlier in the month on June 1, the new PAC-MAN arcade assembles a countertop cabinet out of 2,651 piece. The build may not be fully playable, but still delivers a fun feature that lets you simulate PAC-MAN chomping around the screen. Our launch coverage fully breaks down the kit and its $270 price tag, which also includes some brick-built PAC-MAN and ghost displays, too.

As far as all of the other new LEGO sets for June go, we previously broke down what to expect from the collection. There’s a whole new lineup of builds from Disney, DC Comics, Jurassic Park, and Ninjago all up for grabs now after hitting store shelves at the beginning of the month.

LEGO Atari 2600 set features:

Take a trip back to the 1980s with this LEGO Atari 2600 (10306) building kit for adults. Enjoy a rewarding project creating all the details of this LEGO replica video game console, replica game ‘cartridges’ and joystick. Gaming fans will love the 3 mini builds depicting themes from 3 popular Atari games. There’s even a hidden 1980s scene to build for total nostalgia overload. Atari is a well-known pioneer in video gaming and its Atari 2600 console was one of the most popular gaming systems of the ’80s. Now you can rekindle your love for this iconic console with this retro LEGO set for adults.

