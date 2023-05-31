New LEGO sets arrive for June: Disney, PAC-MAN, Jurassic Park, Ninjago, more

The summer is right around the corner, and that means one of the largest LEGO waves of the year is here. Debuting a collection of new LEGO sets for June 2023, this month has everything from the latest from stables in the catalog like Disney and DC kits to some other icons like PAC-MAN getting the brick-built treatment. The celebration also carries over to the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, with a new wave of sets being joined by an assortment of builds from LEGO Ninjago and other themes. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for June 2023, which are now available for purchase.

The year has been jam-packed with new LEGO sets already, with much of the recent excitement being focused around reveals for the upcoming 2023 summer collection. But before we get to the next season, spring is in full swing with a new batch of LEGO sets for June. On tap this month, you’ll find the latest Star Wars builds to go alongside collectible Disney minifigures, the most recent Ideas build, and so much more.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO June 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

Disney 100th anniversary

Kicking off the new collection of sets for June, the LEGO Group is continuing on with its celebration of the 100th anniversary of Disney animation. In total, we have six new creations hitting store shelves that look to bring plenty of Disney icons into the spotlight. There’s actually a solid mix of models for the kids as well as collectors, all of which are detailed below:

Villain Icons: $129.99 | 1,540 pieces

| 1,540 pieces 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons: $59.99 | 1,022 pieces

| 1,022 pieces Disney Duos: $44.99 | 553 pieces

| 553 pieces The Enchanted Treehouse: $159.99 | 1,016 pieces

| 1,016 pieces Ariel’s Treasure Chest: $44.99 | 370 pieces

| 370 pieces Anna and Elsa’s Magical Carousel: $19.99 | 175 pieces

PAC-MAN Arcade

June is also seeing a gaming legend make their entrance into the LEGO stable, with 2023 being the year that PAC-MAN leaps from the virtual world into your collection. The new Icons set is continuing a yearly tradition for the LEGO Group to give some iconic part of gaming history the brick-built treatment, and this year is seeing a PAC-MAN arcade hit the scene. Arriving as set number 10323, the build stacks up to over 13 inches tall thanks to the 2,651 pieces included in the box.

On top of just looking the part of an arcade cabinet with PAC-MAN decals throughout, there’s also some fun functionality. Turning a lever on the side allows you to simulate the spherical character’s journey around the maze in pursuit of all those digital dots.

Alongside the actual LEGO PAC-MAN arcade cabinet, there are also some mini builds that complement the model. Meant to live on the top of the build, there’s a small display of PAC-MAN themselves paired with Blinky and Clyde. They’re all on a rotating base that can swap between the ghosts chasing PAC-MAN and our circular yellow friend swapping to go after them in their more vulnerable forms. Hidden in the back panel, there’s also a small vignette of a women playing PAC-MAN on a minifigure-scale version of the cabinet. It’s a fun little side model that rounds out the set.

The LEGO PAC-MAN set is now available for purchase for $269.99. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage, too.

Batman Shadowbox

The LEGO Group is also taking this pre-summer collection of sets as a chance to give a mainstay in the catalog some love. Batman is one of the most iconic heroes of all-time, but even more so when it comes to the LEGO side of things and that means the company is giving him some special treatment. New for June 2023, the new Batman Shadowbox set is hitting the scene.

This new 3,981-piece build arrives as set number 76252. It won’t be offically arriving until June 5, but you can mark your calendars for bringing this unique build to your collection. It features an enclosed design that can fold open in order to reveal a Batcave build themed around Batman Returns. There’s some authentic recreations of some of the more iconic locals in the hero’s lair, as well as intricate rock work to really deliver on that cave feel.

Then there’s the minifigures, which show that this set is based on Batman Returns. There’s of course Batman himself making the cut, alongside new figures for Catwomen and the Penguin. Then you’re getting three others, with Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, and Max Shreck.

LEGO VIPs will be able to score the new LEGO Batman Shadowbox on June 5 for $399.99. In the meantime, we breakdown what to expect from the full set in our launch coverage, too.

Jurassic Park

Not to let Disney have all of the fun, 2023 is also celebrating the anniversay of another iconic property. Jurassic Park is now 30 years old, and with it comes a new wave of LEGO sets for June. In total, there are five new creations from the film, delivering brick-built versions of all the iconic scenes.

The new lineup gives Jurassic Park fans just about everything they’ve wanted from LEGO. On top of the Visitor Center that has been asked for for years, there’s the iconic RV, a fresh batch of dinosaurs, and all of the expected minifigures including everyone from Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and John Hammond to Ian Malcom, Dennis Nedry, and more.

We breakdown what you can expect from the wave in our launch coverage, or you can just shop the whole collection of new LEGO Jurassic Park sets below.

Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack: $129.99 | 693 pieces

| 693 pieces Brachiosaurus Discovery: $79.99 | 512 pieces

| 512 pieces Triceratops Research: $49.99 | 281 pieces

| 281 pieces Dilophosaurus Ambush: $19.99 | 211 pieces

| 211 pieces Velociraptor Escape: $39.99 | 137 pieces

Ninjago

By far one of my favorite themes to get in on the June 2023 action is Ninjago. New for the month are a collection of kits for one of the LEGO Group’s most popular themes to date, but none of them are quite as exciting as the new Ninjago City Markets set. This model stands as the theme’s largest model to date with 6,163 pieces and completes the Ninjago City collection as the fourth and final installment in the series. It comes packed with three lays of details, including a variety of storefronts, a working gondola, and plenty of minifigures.

I already waxed poetic about this set in our announcement coverage from back in May, but now you can finally buy it. A review for the new LEGO Ninjago City Markets set is in the works, and in the meantime you can bring home this massive kit for $369.99.

Alongside the flagship set from the theme, there’s also a new batch of sets directly tied into the new series of the LEGO Ninjago show. There’s 12 upcoming creations from the theme, all of which are now available for purchase. We highlight what’s new in our launch coverage, but there’s of course the full list of LEGO Ninjago sets to dive into below.

Destiny’s Bounty – Race Against Time: $159.99 | 1,739 pieces

| 1,739 pieces Temple of the Dragon Energy Cores: $94.99 | 1,029 pieces

| 1,029 pieces Elemental Dragon vs. The Empress Mech: $129.99 | 1,038 pieces

| 1,038 pieces Lloyd and Arin’s Ninja Team Mechs: $79.99 | 764 pieces

| 764 pieces Heatwave Transforming Lava Dragon: $54.99 | 479 pieces

| 479 pieces Sora’s Transforming Mech Bike Racer: $47.99 | 384 pieces

| 384 pieces Zane’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Race Car: $34.99 | 307 pieces

| 307 pieces Nya and Arin’s Baby Dragon Battle: $34.99 | 157 pieces

| 157 pieces Imperium Dragon Hunter Hound: $19.99 | 198 pieces

| 198 pieces Kai and Ras’s Car and Bike Battle: $19.99 | 103 pieces

| 103 pieces Lloyd’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Spin: $10.99 | 56 pieces

| 56 pieces Nya’s Dragon Power Spinfitzu Drift: $10.99 | 57 pieces

| 57 pieces Kai’s Dragon Power Spinjitzu Flip: $10.99 | 72 pieces

