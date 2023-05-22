LEGO debuts new 2,650-piece PAC-MAN arcade cabinet launching in June

LEGO today is giving a gaming icon from the 80’s the spotlight with its new PAC-MAN arcade set. The miniature cabinet delivers the first collaboration between Bandai Namco and the LEGO Group, celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the dot-munching gaming legend with a new 2,650-piece set.

LEGO PAC-MAN gets the brick-built treatment

Stacking up to 2,651 pieces, the new LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade arrives as the company’s latest collaboration with a gaming brand. This time around, all of those pieces go towards assembling a scaled down version of an arcade cabinet, or at least just the screen and controls. The signature yellow design features some authentic old school graphics as well as a brick-built rendition of the maze that PAC-MAN traverses to lock-in those new high scores.

On top of just looking the part, the LEGO Group is also packing in some play features. The coin slot won’t actually take any of your brick-built currency, but does light up thanks to an LED brick built into the case. Then there’s a mechanism that while doesn’t let you actually play PAC-MAN, does simulate the action a bit.

Alongside the actual LEGO PAC-MAN arcade cabinet, there are also some mini builds that complement the model. Meant to live on the top of the build, there’s a small display of PAC-MAN themselves paired with Blinky and Clyde. They’re all on a rotating base that can swap between the ghosts chasing PAC-MAN and our circular yellow friend swapping to go after them in their more vulnerable forms.

Hidden in the back panel, there’s also a small vignette of a women playing PAC-MAN on a minifigure-scale version of the cabinet. It’s a fun little side model that rounds out the set.

Launching next month

The new LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade will be debuting at the start of next month. It’ll be exclusive to LEGO Shop Online as well as in-person retail locations, debuting with a $269.99 price tag on June 4. LEGO VIP members will be able to bring this model to their collections a tad early, starting on June 1.

Today’s reveal of the new PAC-MAN cabinet joins a few previous releases into the LEGO stable celebrating the rich history of video games. We originally saw one of the more beloved additions to the lineup arrive a few years back with the very popular NES set, which was then joined by another game console legend with the Atari. Now we’re getting a third entry into the series, delivering an arcade focus to the more home gaming-focused lineup.

