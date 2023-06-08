Sumptuous MOUS leather MagSafe car holder wallet sees rare one-day price drop to $38

The official MOUS Amazon storefront is now getting in on the one-day Lightning offers with a rare deal on its MagSafe Leather card holder wallet. This rarely discounted accessory happens to be currently on sale directly from MOUS at $45, down from the regular $50. But you can score one on Amazon right now for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $50 for all of last year at Amazon, it has sold for $45 there for a few months in 2023 and is now at the best we can find. This is also the lowest price we have tracked since the limited holiday offer last year. One of the softest and most sumptuous leather MagSafe wallets I have ever tested, this one actually feels like it’s worth $50. It reliably connects to the back of iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices via MagSafe while providing a slimline design with enough space for 2 or 3 cards. The lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

While not quite as high-end, the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder is worth a look for something more affordable as well. This one delivers a more ”mindfully sourced” polyurethane leather treatment with a lower $22 Prime shipped price tag to match. It doesn’t have that rich soft leather feel, but it is more than capable of getting the job done and looking good doing it for nearly half the price. Get more details on what to expect in our feature piece right here.

Prefer to take the first-party route? Apple’s original MagSafe wallet is now selling for $27 Prime shipped, even less than the MOUS option above. While this isn’t the newer Find My model and doesn’t feel quite has premium to my hands as the MOUS variant above, it is undeniably a wonderful option nonetheless that is currently selling for $10 less. All of the details you need are in our previous deal coverage.

MOUS MagSafe Card holder Wallet features:

Use it with a MagSafe compatible cases or on the back of your naked iPhone, whichever suits you best. However, for total protection, we always recommend using either a Limitless 4.0, Limitless 5.0, Clarity 2.0 or Infinity case. Our Cell Phone Card Holder has an extremely secure connection because it’s developed with a powerful array of magnets and more than 100 minute silicone dots for total slip-resistance. For complete and unbeatable durability, Mous MagSafe compatible Wallet is made with 100% real leather – supple yet durable for an elegant, refined look that will last a lifetime. Crafted with two slots to store your most frequently used cards without card clash, and designed so your cards are easy to slide in and out.

