Get the highly-rated PDF Converter Pro on a lifetime license for $30 (Reg. $100)

PDFs are good for sharing. But if you need to edit your work or put it online, you might need a different format. PDF Converter Pro provides the ideal solution, allowing you to convert, merge, split, and compress PDFs in seconds. Right now, you can get the app for $29.99 (Reg. $99.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The PDF format is popular because it allows authors to deliver content in a crisp layout, complete with images. And that’s great when you want to send out a price list or a proposal. But what happens when you need the same content in a different format?

Well, that’s where AceThinker PDF Converter Pro comes in useful. Made for PC, this software lets you convert any PDF to numerous different formats: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, plain text, HTML, PNG, and JPG.

The conversion includes every line of text, every hyperlink, and every image. PDF Converter Pro even preserves the original layout, so your content stays looking perfect.

If you need to make other adjustments, the software can help. PDF Converter Pro allows you to merge and split PDFs, convert scanned documents, and extract images. You can even unlock protected PDFs and password-lock your own.

All these tools work quickly, and they are easy to use. What’s more, you can use PDF Converter Pro on a very basic PC; the recommended specs are just 1GB RAM and 150 MB of storage. It’s easy to see how this powerful tool has earned 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

Order today for just $29.99 to get PDF Converter Pro on a lifetime license covering two machines.

